PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County will be heading out to dozens of neighborhoods in the county Saturday to start testing for coronavirus antibodies.
Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic are all the agencies involved in this testing. MCDPH will be the ones out in the field in the different communities. ASU will be assisting with coordinating and working the volunteers. Mayo Clinic will be analyzing the samples that will be collected.
This form of testing starts Saturday and will go through September 20th. MCDPH and ASU will be picking homes in certain zip codes at random. This is a volunteer survey so you don't have to do it if they knock on your door. It is also free of charge. However, before they come to your neighborhood, they will be posting notices on doors of randomly selected homes inviting you to participate.
The goal is to use serology testing - blood tests - to estimate the total number of people in the county who have been infected with the virus.
Here are the zipcodes:
Phoenix
85009
85014
85017
85019
85022
85027
85031
85037
85041
85054
85086
85339
Mesa/Apache Junction
85120
Mesa
85203
85207
Chandler
85226
85249
Paradise Valley
85253
Scottsdale
85258
85260
Tempe
85281
Glendale
85304
Avondale
85323
Sun City West
85375
Peoria
85382
Wickenburg
85390
85390
Fore more information, you can call MCDPH at 480-965-8384 or e-mail them at covid19serosurvey@maricopa.gov. Additional information can be found here.
For what you can expect, here is a video from Maricopa County.