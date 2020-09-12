Antibody testing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County will be heading out to dozens of neighborhoods in the county Saturday to start testing for coronavirus antibodies. 

Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic are all the agencies involved in this testing. MCDPH will be the ones out in the field in the different communities. ASU will be assisting with coordinating and working the volunteers. Mayo Clinic will be analyzing the samples that will be collected. 

This form of testing starts Saturday and will go through September 20th. MCDPH and ASU will be picking homes in certain zip codes at random. This is a volunteer survey so you don't have to do it if they knock on your door. It is also free of charge. However, before they come to your neighborhood, they will be posting notices on doors of randomly selected homes inviting you to participate.

The goal is to use serology testing - blood tests - to estimate the total number of people in the county who have been infected with the virus. 

Here are the zipcodes:

Phoenix

85009

85014

85017

85019

85022

85027

85031

85037

85041

85054

85086

85339

Mesa/Apache Junction

85120

Mesa

85203

85207

Chandler

85226

85249

Paradise Valley

85253

Scottsdale

85258

85260

Tempe

85281

Glendale

85304

Avondale

85323

Sun City West

85375

Peoria

85382

Wickenburg

85390

Fore more information, you can call MCDPH at 480-965-8384 or e-mail them at covid19serosurvey@maricopa.gov. Additional information can be found here

For what you can expect, here is a video from Maricopa County

 

