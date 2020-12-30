MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials said Wednesday that all five of its COVID-19 vaccination pods are running at full capacity.

This comes after Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order to speed up COVID-19 vaccination distribution.

Gov. Ducey issues order to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday to help expand and increase the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Arizona.

Arizona's Family caught up with Marcy Flanagan, the executive director, following the governor's announcement. She says the order aligns with how the department feels.

"We want the vaccine in the arms of our Maricopa County residents as quickly as possible," Flanagan said. She thinks the more pharmacies and partnerships they have in terms of observation, they'll be able to see the number of vaccines increase, which is exciting.

According to the Maricopa County Public Health Department website, they have administered 36,121 doses so far. Valley-area anesthesiologist Edward Westerfield got his vaccine last week but is concerned with how slowly it's being given out locally and nationally.

"It's a disaster," Westerfield said Wednesday morning. "Right now nationwide, we should be at 10 million vaccinations. We just hit 2 million yesterday. At that rate, you're talking sometime in the next year to get the general population vaccinated."

Westerfield ran into some roadblocks while scheduling his appointment. "It took me four days," he said. "And I can't tell you how many tries to try to get through the system because it would go through saying that there was no slots available… day after day after day."

He managed to get through at Chandler's site before being directed to locations in places like Winslow, nowhere near where he lives and works. Once he got to the vaccination site, Westerfield says the EMTs, nurses, and National Guard were very efficient and courteous.

"Once you get to the site where they are doing the vaccinations, they are doing an awesome job," he said.

Flanagan says there were some hiccups in the system in terms of scheduling but believes those have been smoothed over. If you are a frontline worker in the 1A group, she urges you to go through the prescreening process. More than 10,000 people did on Tuesday alone, Flanagan said.

Each vaccination pod has different limitations in terms of the number of staff available, how much of the vaccine is available, etc. At the largest location run by Dignity Health in Chandler, Flanagan says there are roughly 3,500 given a day now, and that's how they are designed.

"We don't want people coming in their cars and waiting for three hours in a line," Flanagan said. "It's mean to be smooth and quick, and a pretty seem else process. And it's working."