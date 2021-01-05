PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County said Tuesday it intends to release information about Phase 1B vaccination plans this week after officials say unexpected hurdles have slowed down COVID-19 vaccinations for Phase 1A.
A spokesman says the County's goal was to deliver the first dose to eligible health care workers before Dec. 31. But technical issues with scheduling plus staffing and demand challenges around the holidays impacted the rollout.
"We definitely want the health care workers, all those people, teachers, all of them to be first. We just want to know where we'll go and how we'll do it," says Diane Moen.
She and her husband are eligible for vaccination in Phase 1B.
"There was so much anticipation once the vaccine was developed. That it would be really fast to get it done," says Loren Moen. "That's just not happening."
Maricopa County says it had to modify contracts to keep three of the five vaccination sites open longer to catch up on appointments. According to the County's website, preparations are underway to reopen two sites on Monday to start administering second doses for the two-shot vaccine. A spokesman said starting Phase 1B vaccinations as the County wraps up 1A would put stress on the vaccination sites, so officials are focused on handling one phase at a time.
The latest tally from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows more than 60,000 vaccinations have been administered in Maricopa County. The County has about 123,000 health care workers eligible under Phase 1A.
But help is on the way. The Arizona National Guard announced Tuesday it has been training retired medical professionals and medical students to administer the vaccine. Some of the volunteers will begin work on Wednesday at one of the Maricopa County vaccination sites.