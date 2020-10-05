PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County will be distributing more than 10 times more doses of the flu shot this season. Health officials have worried a so-called "twindemic" could cripple the hospital system, so they're pushing the flu shot harder than ever.

"Our goal is to make it so readily available that there should be a flu shot on every corner," says Machrina Leach, a registered nurse with Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration.

For a typical flu season, the county will usually order 20,000 doses of the flu vaccine. This year, she says the County is prepared to distribute 206,000 doses. She says the goal is to "keep people healthy and at home."

Hospital resources were put to the test over the summer as COVID-19 patients required ICU beds and ventilators. Leach says the flu routinely puts a strain on hospitals every year.

Milder flu season predicted thanks to COVID-19 precautions For months there have been warnings about a possible, “Twindemic” with covid and the flu.

"Our epidemiologists and our emergency response folks start taking a look at hospital beds and what hospitals are on divert and so we start monitoring," says Leach. "Every single flu season we know that there's a point where hospitals are stressed."

The time to get vaccinated, Leach says, is now.

"You really want to get immunized by the end of October because it takes about two weeks to build an immune response," says Leach.

Young children and older seniors are at risk of becoming severely sick from the flu. Leach says flu symptoms are similar to COVID-19 symptoms, so patients will not know their diagnosis unless they are tested.

"The symptoms are quite alike," says Leach. "They can be from body aches to fever, headache. So you're not going to be able to really tell the difference."

According to Maricopa County data, the last flu season was worse than the year before with at least three pediatric deaths and nearly twice as many confirmed cases. A spokesperson suggested the flu numbers were high because doctors were likely conducting more testing as the pandemic ramped up.

Leach says the public health department will be hosting more clinics this year for people to get a flu shot at no cost. To find an event near you, click/tap here.

*Editor's note: We originally reported that it was 20 times more doses flu shots. It was corrected to be 10 times the amount.