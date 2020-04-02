PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) has announced that it will be closing its "East" shelter during this coronavirus crisis. The county says there are still 85 dogs at that location, but that the numbers of animals at both shelters are way down, since people aren’t moving around.

According to MCACC, the plan is to move about 10 dogs a day over to the "West" shelter location, where there is plenty of room in the kennels.

And there's a silver lining to the temporary closure. As more dogs are moved out, staffers at the East shelter have started repairs and improvements, and will be cleaning and power washing the kennels. This way, the facility will be in better shape when it reopens.

How Maricopa County animal shelters are adjusting amid COVID-19 concerns Staff members are being deployed in different ways to make up for the gap in service.

If you'd like to adopt a pet during this time, adoption procedures have changed slightly. The website states:

Due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we have instituted an appointment-only adoption system starting on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Here’s how it works: You must sign up online, get paired with an adoption counselor at your appointment time, meet possible pets, complete the adoption paperwork, and go home with a new best friend. Fostering is also a great option.

With the COVID-19 situation continually changing, the shelter is currently only scheduling appointments about two weeks in advance. Although your preferred date and time slot may not be available right now, the shelter says it is constantly receiving cancellations and attempting to update the sign-up list as frequently as possible.

"We have reduced our services at our shelter locations and now offer only adoptions, return to owners, stray dog intakes, stray dog bite and stray cat bite intakes. All other services have been temporarily suspended," states the county website. And since so many volunteers aren't able to come around right now, Maricopa County staff members are being deployed in different ways to make up for the gap in service, like taking the animals on walks.

The shelter is always in need of donations, especially at this time. You can donate money or fulfill a wish on the shelter's "Amazon wish list" online.