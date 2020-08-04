PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Superior Court has issued a new ruling in regards to gym closures.

Mountainside Fitness filed for temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions to remain open despite COVID-19 health measures from the State of Arizona.

On Tuesday, Judge Timothy J. Thomason ordered Gov. Ducey’s executive order to shut down gyms, violate procedural due process.

The judge states fitness centers should have a prompt opportunity to apply for reopening. The order reads: “The process for doing so must be in place within one week from the date of entry of this Order.”

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Gov. Ducey's office for comment.

Mountainside Fitness will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to talk about the ruling. Watch the press conference live here.