Maricopa County Sheriff's Office creates supply pantry to help employees

MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies, detention officers, and other employees at The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are helping each other. They started a pantry, collecting everyday items people need.

"The pantry was the first big idea of how do we make sure first responders and detention officers have the supplies they need for their families so they can come to work and not have stress over lacking something that is in need?" said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

MCSO began collecting donations on March 18 and said it will continue collecting donations until the coronavirus pandemic has ended. Employees and the community are donating items you can't seem to find at the grocery store, and they are given to employees who need them.

"When an employee can bring something in and know they’re giving it to a peer and their family so they can sustain, you suddenly have this unity, this foundation of we’re in it together," said Penzone.

Penzone says the pantry has helped about 90 employees so far. If an employee needs something, an outreach team gathers the donations stored at MCSO headquarters, puts them in boxes, and delivers them.

"There are times we deliver things just because we knew that an employee had a need but didn’t ask for it," said Penzone. "It’s the moments you see their response, and you don’t have to say anything. The reward is just seeing how they have been touched because their peer group has done something on their behalf."

Penzone said anyone can donate to the pantry by messaging MCSO on Facebook.