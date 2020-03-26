Click here to watch 3TV News Live

PHOENIX, AZ-- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear what the patient’s position is at MCSO or that person’s current condition, but that employee did work at the MCSO headquarters in downtown Phoenix.

MCSO sent out the following statement [in part]:

MCSO is currently working with employees who have been identified as potential close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. The Headquarters Building will be deep cleaned and sanitized to ensure the safety of our employees during this coronavirus outbreak and full access will resume on Monday, March 30.