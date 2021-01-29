PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tens of thousands of Arizonans will soon get an invite to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said on Friday it is sending out more than 45,000 emails to people who have already received the first dose of the vaccine and telling them how to make an appointment for the second dose. People who received their first vaccination at the Chandler and Goodyear Pods through Jan. 20 will get those emails. They should get the second dose at those locations, too.

Health officials said their goal is to give out the second dose as close to the recommended timeframe as possible. For the Pfizer vaccine, that's 21 days. MCDPH said patients should check their email inboxes and spam folders for an email from podvaccine-noreply@azdhs.gov with instructions on making an appointment for that important second dose. There's also more information about it on their website.

Arizona health officials tout COVID vaccine milestone - 500K doses administered As of Wednesday morning, 518,125 people have received at least one of the two required shots to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It's important to note that the second dose emails are only for those who went to a point of dispending that is operated by the County. If patients were vaccinated at State Farm Stadium, which is run by state health workers, they need to go to the Arizona Department of Health Services website for more information about the second dose.

Maricopa County has set up six public PODs across the county, some of which deliver as many as 4,000 doses per day. Officials say, as of Thursday, those PODs have given out more than 223,000 vaccine doses in five weeks.

The County reiterated that it wants to vaccinate as many people as possible and it's dependent on getting the vaccine from the state, which receives it from the federal government.