PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Recently, a Harvard epidemiologist said that Arizona is currently the worst off among U.S. states in terms of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Department of Public Heath provided their update in regards to cases in the county.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine with Public Health said Arizona became a hotspot when the state opened up, as people stopped social distancing and went out without their masks.

According to the CDC, the portion of tests coming back positive in Arizona is more than three times the national average, hovering around 27 percent. That's more than other COVID-19 hotspots such as Florida and Texas.

Maricopa County is the hardest hit region in the state.

“Today, we’ve had 70,000 COVID-19 cases in the county with just over 2,500 in the last 24 hours,” said Sunenshine.

She said the department is working to increase testing capacity in the county, as on average people are waiting four days for test results to come back, with some taking up to 10 days.

"Unfortunately, this is something we don’t have a lot of control over at Public Health Services," says Sunenshine. "We know they’ve reached out to FEMA, and we are trying to increase testing."

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey tweeted that he is partnering with the White House to get more testing, specifically in Maryvale and West Phoenix.

Public Health officials also say cases among younger adults continues to rise, as over half of COVID-19 the cases in the county are people between the ages of 20 to 44.

“We’ve also seen an increase in youngest age group from zero to 19,” said Sunenshine.

Officials also say you are more than likely to be infected by hanging out in groups of 10 or more doing activities like eating, drinking, talking, and singing.