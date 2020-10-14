PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County is now reporting 19 active outbreaks in schools. Yesterday that number was 16, so three new schools now have outbreaks since this time yesterday.
We know there are three brand new cases at Red Mountain High School in Mesa and one case at Maricopa High School in Pinal County. Because Red Mountain already had an outbreak, it’s unclear whether the county is listing this as a new outbreak, or the same one.
Last week, the Pinal County Health Department took the unprecedented step of actually shutting-down a school – San Tan Foothills High School – for at least two weeks.
But Maricopa County Health officials aren’t going that far. Instead they are issuing guidance to support school districts. So far no schools in Maricopa County have been closed, although it’s very likely that there are hundreds of students across the Valley being asked to quarantine right now.
To improve transparency, five of the state’s large school districts now have dashboards of their own:
- Mesa Public Schools
- Chandler Unified School District
- Gilbert Public Schools
- Higley Unified School District
- Scottsdale Unified School District
These schools are all disclosing coronavirus cases on campus and which campuses are impacted.
There were 16 cases as part of an outbreak at Higley High School but fortunately the district is now able to report that all of those cases are no longer active.
Thousands of students returned to campus this week with several school districts resuming hybrid or full-time learning. Going forward, this information will be critical for parents as they work to keep their kids safe.