MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with Maricopa County have just given Arizona's Family more information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution delays. As of Monday, Jan. 3, 90,880 Arizonans had been vaccinated, far below the original numbers projected.

Maricopa County vaccination sites operating at full capacity According to the Maricopa County Public Health Department website, they have administered 36,121 doses so far.

We asked County spokesman Fields Moseley about why more people had not gotten their dose. "A few issues have come up, and we have worked to address them as quickly as possible so we can vaccinate our healthcare workers as quickly as possible," he said.

Moseley says there are reduced Point of Distribution (POD) hours this week. The County is partnering with local healthcare systems and municipalities to operate five drive-through POD sites across the county for the first phase of vaccine distribution, primarily to health care workers. The public can check the schedule online to see when and where vaccines will be given.

Arizona's Family asked Moseley asked whether the distribution has been going slower or faster than planned. He detailed for us some scheduling issues that have come up at two County PODs that contributed to fewer-than-expected vaccinations. Those included technical issues, and the arrival of the vaccine over the holidays. "We have worked with ADHS to resolve these issues to the best of our ability and implemented workarounds and communication to inform people of what is happening," he said.

When asked about the County's efforts to get more vaccines to people, Moseley said that in addition to the PODs, Maricopa County is allocating vaccines to other partners to vaccinate their workforces that qualify in Phase 1A, such as smaller federally-qualified healthcare centers.