PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Teams from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration have been going door to door over the week to test volunteers’ blood for coronavirus antibodies. The goal is to estimate how many people in the county have been infected with the virus and determine how close the county might be to “herd immunity.”
There are just two more days left in the survey. It wraps up Sunday, Sept. 20.
Maria Hechanova was there Friday morning as teams from the county and Arizona State University geared up to hit the streets in 29 Maricopa County neighborhoods. Residents in those areas already received door hangers to let them know they’re eligible for the study and give them some information about it.
The antibody testing is free to participants. Volunteers for the study need to answer some questions about their health and exposure to COVID-19. After that, a quick blood sample will be taken. All of this can happen either outside their home or at a mobile clinic. Those who volunteer for the serosurvey will get a phone call with their test results within a week or two. A positive result means you had COVID-19 at some point in the past but you do not have it right now.
“What that does is it tells us that they have some immunity, and it helps us understand how many people need to get vaccinated so that we can know when we can relax social distancing and when we don’t have to wear masks anymore,” Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine explained Friday morning. Sunenshine is the medical director for disease control at Maricopa County Public Health. She said her department could have some answers as soon a couple of weeks after the serosurvey ends. “It takes some time to gather all the data … analyze it and validate it,” she said. “We hope to have it at least within a month.”
So far, more than 87 households have had at least one person agree to be tested, Sunenshine said. “That puts us over the halfway mark that we need to get for Sunday.” The goal is 168 households. “If we don’t get there, we may have to go an extra day.”
Sunenshine emphasized that participation is voluntary and said it only takes about 20 minutes. She also wants to assure people that their information is private. Your sample will not be used for anything other that this COVID-19 investigation, and it will be destroyed right after the Mayo Clinic analyzes it.
“All information will be kept confidential, and no government entity outside of public health will receive any information collected in the serosurvey,” according to Maricopa County Public Health. “Maricopa County will destroy any specimens collected after the information is analyzed and the information will never be released with identifying information.”
Only residents in specific ZIP codes are eligible to take part in the survey. Click here for more information, including a list of FAQs. If you received a door hanger and have questions about the serosurvey, you can call 480-965-8384 or email covid19serosurvey@maricopa.gov.