PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona health officials expect to see more positive COVID-19 cases, as more people start venturing out and testing increases.

Maricopa County Public Health is gearing up for the increase in positive cases by hiring more contact tracers.

In contact tracing, public health staff work with patients to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time frame while they may have been infectious.

“Contact tracing has been an essential part of public health for centuries,” said Marcy Flanagan, Maricopa County Public Health Executive Director. “Public health staff work with an infected person or a case to help them recall everyone they came into contact with including those close household contacts, employees or employers and health care providers who may have cared for them while they were infected.”

Prior to COVID-19, Maricopa County had just 16 investigators handling contact tracing. They now have 25 investigators with plans to hire 33 more. They also plan to hire 11 nurse epidemiologists and 4 data analysts.

AZ-2-1-1, the COVID hotline, is also bringing on more people to handle the contact tracing. “As testing began ramping up, we recognized we needed to increase our number of investigators and contract tracers,” said Flanagan. “It is our goal to ensure that, by July 1, Public Health has the capacity to contact 400-to-500 cases a day. All close contacts will be directly contacted."

If a person tests positive, they will get an immediate text message and a survey followed up by a phone call from a public health investigator. All close contacts will be directly contacted. Those Public Health investigators are partnering with the AZ 2-1-1 hotline to provide support and guidance for all identified contacts while Banner Health Poison Control will provide medical support and direction. “We are excited we will be on top of the cases when they start to come in,” said Flanagan.