SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More COVID-19 vaccination appointments are coming to Maricopa County thanks to a new site being opened in north Scottsdale.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health tweeted the appointments will be open for scheduling for ages 75+ at the site near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, which is just south of the Loop 101. Appointments are open for next week, and no walk-ins are allowed.
The site is offering the Moderna vaccine. The county says if you've received your first dose already of the Pfizer vaccine, they recommend getting your second dose of Pfizer also.
For information on how to register, click here.