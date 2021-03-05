PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County health officials have lowered the eligible age for COVID-19 vaccinations to adults who are 55-year-old and older.

The announcement made Friday comes on the same day the state crossed a milestone in the pandemic, administering more than 2 million vaccine doses statewide.

More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Arizona The Arizona Department of Health Services says as of Friday morning, 2,016,512 doses has been administered to 1,312,951 people. Of that, 711,074 people have received both doses.

Maricopa County has an estimated 4.5 million people. With vaccine supply limited, county health officials say eligibility is, too.

As of today, the following groups are eligible to get vaccinated at any location in Maricopa County, whether it’s run by the state or the county.

Adults 55 and older

Pre-K-12 Teachers and childcare staff

Law enforcement and security services

Individuals eligible in Phase 1A who still need their first or second doses

Maricopa County is working on a plan to vaccinate frontline essential workers.

More information on COVID-19 vaccine sites in Maricopa County is available here.