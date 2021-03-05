PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County health officials have lowered the eligible age for COVID-19 vaccinations to adults who are 55-year-old and older.
The announcement made Friday comes on the same day the state crossed a milestone in the pandemic, administering more than 2 million vaccine doses statewide.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says as of Friday morning, 2,016,512 doses has been administered to 1,312,951 people. Of that, 711,074 people have received both doses.
Maricopa County has an estimated 4.5 million people. With vaccine supply limited, county health officials say eligibility is, too.
As of today, the following groups are eligible to get vaccinated at any location in Maricopa County, whether it’s run by the state or the county.
- Adults 55 and older
- Pre-K-12 Teachers and childcare staff
- Law enforcement and security services
- Individuals eligible in Phase 1A who still need their first or second doses
Maricopa County is working on a plan to vaccinate frontline essential workers.
More information on COVID-19 vaccine sites in Maricopa County is available here.