PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County is now opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any adult 65 and older at all locations starting Monday, Feb. 15.

The county currently has five point of dispensing (POD) vaccine sites and is planning to add a sixth that will be more centrally located, close to public transit, and will have a walk-through option for residents who do not have their own vehicles.

The state has been vaccinating those 65 and older at their two sites since mid-January. To make an appointment at one of their sites, go to podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,000,000 Arizonans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The county has opened up the availability to those 65 and older in alignment with the federal pharmacy vaccine program that is scheduled to start later this week. That program will bring vaccine to 182 pharmacies in Maricopa County.

"The data shows that our decision to provide older adults a little extra time to access vaccine has proven successful and the timing is now right to invite our residents 65 and older to step up and get vaccinated," said Marcy Flanagan, director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH).

MCDPH says there are nearly 400,000 adults between the ages of 65-74 eligible for the vaccine in Maricopa County.

The county has also added vaccine information to their coronavirus dashboard. The information tracks how many doses have been administered within the county. According to the dashboard, almost 430,000, or 12%, of Maricopa County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 120,000 Maricopa County residents have been fully vaccinated with both doses of vaccine. MCDPH says about half of those vaccinated are 65 years or older.

The county says they are allocating vaccine doses to local pharmacies so people can get their shots at locations near them where they may get medications already. As the county gets more vaccine, more appointments and sites will open up.

Find more information about registration at a county vaccine site here.