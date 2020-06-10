MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County is taking more steps to encourage people to protect themselves. County officials say they will now be requiring all county workers wear face masks, and they're hoping you'll do the same.
“As things open as individuals go outside as they interact more, the spread is going to increase,” said Marcy Flanagan, Executive Director of Maricopa County Public Health. “Why we are pushing masks so hard now, is because we know people do not want to go back to stay at home order – we heard that message loud and clear.”
Since the stay at home order was lifted, community spread has become rampant with a quarter of all coronavirus cases in Maricopa County coming about in just the last week. “The reason we know this is not just about more tests is because the percent positive has risen,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director of Maricopa County Public Health. “Two weeks ago, it was at 5% and now it is up to 9 percent and climbing.”
Dr. Sunenshine doesn’t think this is a second wave. Instead, she thinks this is the same active disease - spreading more aggressively now that people are back out and about. “Remember for this disease, every person infected infects another 2-3 people so if you do the math… these 2-3 each infect another 2-3 and so on... You have a rapid escalation in cases,” said Dr. Sunenshine. The county says a simple mask can prevent that. “The person wearing a cloth face mask can decrease their exposure by 60 % if the mask is made well and fits well,” said Dr. Sunenshine.
Wearing a mask, washing hands, staying home, avoiding groups of 10 or more and maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, the County says is everyone's personal responsibility until a vaccine is widely available. “Everyone appreciates being able to go out to dinner with their family and appreciates being able to go back to work,” said Flanagan. “So there is some personal responsibility that we can ensure those things stay in place but that the spread is flattened to a level that our hospitals can function at a level that can protect us all.”