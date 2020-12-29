TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County is offering free rooms for people who have COVID-19 and can't safely isolate at home. In fact, there's a whole block of hotel rooms available at a free isolation center. Arizona's Family got a tour of the hotel in Tempe.

"It lets them recover. It keeps their families and loved ones safe at home," the county's emergency preparedness planner Jeff Nelson said.

There are about 20 people recovering in the county-rented rooms on any given day. There are 30 rooms reserved, although the hotel owner says the county can reserve even more if it ever needs to.

"Last week we had a doctor here who was trying to isolate himself," Nelson said. “It's just people who have someone in their home who may be vulnerable."

Each morning Cesar Campos delivers breakfast, lunch, and dinner to each person in isolation. “We try to make this a little bit more helpful for them. They're stressed out already,” he said.

While some amenities are different from room to room, each one has a microwave and a fridge at very least. Others have a kitchenette where people with special dietary needs can prepare their own food.

“Any small type of medication, we provide for them as well -- for stomach aches, nausea,” Campos said.

Other services include on-site security and free transportation to doctor’s appointments. After each 10-day isolation the county brings in a company to kill all traces of COVID before hotel employees start getting the room ready for the next guest.

If you need a place to quarantine, answer a few questions from Maricopa County and a representative will give you a call.