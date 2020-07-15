PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa Medical Examiner's Office has activated its "emergency surge plan" because it doesn't have enough room for all the bodies. However, County health officials are cautiously optimistic that the spread of COVID-19 to start to flatten.

The County medical examiner usually sees a surge in the summer due to heat-related deaths. Under normal conditions, the County can house 150 bodies inside its morgue. As of Wednesday morning, there were 156 housed inside. But officials said the County has enough room to store 209 bodies under the "surge plans." They added four cooling trailers have been ordered to handle an additional 60 bodies, should the death toll continue to climb.

Maricopa County Medical Examiner at 96% capacity; refrigerator trucks ordered Abrazo Health in Arizona has ordered refrigerated storage in case it is needed for morgue space.

"Because we don't want to hit any sort of capacity situation, we have placed orders and should have portable coolers in place either today or tomorrow," said Maricopa County spokesman Fields Mosley.

At the same time, Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, the medical director for Maricopa County, said the number of cases in the County has dropped slightly. The number of cases right now stands at about 2,500 per day, down from three weeks ago when the County instituted its face mask requirement and about the same time, Gov. Doug Ducey started his "Mask Up" campaign.

Arizona health officials report 3,257 new coronavirus cases, 97 new deaths Arizona health officials reported 97 new coronavirus deaths Wednesday morning with a total of 131,354 confirmed cases statewide.

"What we don't know for sure is how prolonged that flattening will be. We hope that it will continue to decrease although it's much more clear that it is a flattening right now," Sunenshine said.

She was also cautiously optimistic that hospitalization rates will begin to decline in the next two weeks, followed by a lower number of deaths.