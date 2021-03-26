PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On day two of no mask and social distancing requirements in Arizona, another group of doctors came out in opposition to the governor’s decision. The Maricopa County Medical Society made sure to publicly share its disagreement with letting go of COVID-19 restrictions.

While many people went to clubs or restaurants without wearing a mask for the first time in about a year, the doctors – including physicians, psychiatrists, a pediatrician and an allergist – say the governor’s move came months too early.

Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona; bars can open, cities cannot require masks Gov. Doug Ducey's new COVID-19 guidelines released Thursday morning downgrade requirements for businesses to recommendations and allow bars to resume their regular operations.

The society released the following statement in response to Ducey's latest executive order:

In the new Executive Order issued by Governor Ducey, restrictions on organized public events of 50 or more people will no longer need government approval. Business guidance will transition from requirements to recommendations. Governor Ducey will prohibit the enforcement of local mask mandates. Since only 21% of Maricopa County is vaccinated, MCMS physicians will urge the public to “Keep it up!” as the CDC recommends Americans continue wearing masks, to have some physical distancing, and to avoid crowds. Despite greater access to appointments, there is still a large segment of the population that is fearful of COVID-19 vaccines and refuses to accept them. MCMS encourages more residents to mobilize and immunize to protect themselves, their loved ones, and help the community to safely return to normal business.

“We generally believe that this is too much, too soon,” said executive director John McElligott. “There are less than 30% of people in Arizona who have been vaccinated. Gladly, the numbers of those who are vaccinated continue to rise every day, but we are months away from what most health experts suggest is an acceptable level.”

MCMS doctors agree that the only reason we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19 is because of the capacity restrictions and mask mandates that were in place. Now, however, wearing a mask is a choice that businesses – and sometimes their customers -- will have to make.

“It seems to me like this decision from the governor was linked more to financial consideration than the public health concerns,” said psychiatrist Dr. John Prater.

State health director Dr. Cara Christ gave a vaccine update on Friday and did not voice any opposition to Ducey’s latest measure when asked about the possibility of another surge.

“We could see another spike in cases, but if you look at the data, really what we were trying to prevent was an overwhelming of our hospitals and our health care systems,” she said.

She went on to say the mitigation efforts have successfully done that. Dr. Lee Ann Kelly with MCMS, however, says there’s already a pattern to what lies ahead.

“Every time the governor lifted or reduced restrictions this past year, during the pandemic, we’ve had a surge,” she said.

One thing the MCMS, Dr. Christ, and the governor have all done is encourage people to continue following CDC health guidelines even if the state doesn’t require them to.