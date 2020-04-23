PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- One of the keys to stopping the spread of COVID-19 is identifying people who may have been infected. Health experts claim one of the best ways to do that is through a process called "contact tracing."
Maricopa County health officials announced Thursday plans to expand the county's "contact tracing" program, which identifies people who may have been infected with the coronavirus.
Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine is medical director of disease control for Maricopa County. "During this time, investigators are part public health, part detective, part social worker," Sunenshine said.
Here's how contact tracing works. A health professional will interview a COVID-19 patent and ask them about all the people in their household, who the healthcare workers are who treated them, and anyone else with whom the patient has come in contact.
"The investigator literally walks through every single day - starting two days before the symptoms began," said Sunenshine. "They walk through every activity - every meal - and finds out who the person was involved with, how long they interacted with that person and what type of interaction it was to make a determination about whether that person was exposed."
If potential COVID-19 patients can be identified before they infect more people, it will reduce the number of cases and make the community safer, said Sunenshine.
Health officials say all conversations with contact tracers are completely confidential, and the investigator will never mention the name of the person infected, or provide information that lets someone figure out who it is. "It's important to get truthful answers and that people know they are not being judged, and this information is being used primarily for public health," said Sunenshine.
Maricopa County currently has 25 contact tracers, but plans to add eight to ten times more in the weeks ahead.