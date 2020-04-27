SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County libraries are now offering curbside pickup for reserved books, DVDs, and other items. All items have undergone a 72-hour quarantine after being returned so they’re safe to handle, and employees are wearing face masks and gloves.
Here's how it works: Library card holders park their car outside the library, call a number, and library employees will bring the reserved items out to the car.
Right now curbside pickup is only reserved for people who already had an item on hold. That's because Maricopa County libraries had to deal with a backlog of nearly 17,000 items were on hold but weren’t able to be checked out since libraries closed due to COVID-19.
Starting on May 4, cardholders will be able to start making new reservations either online or by calling a library branch.
Those with the library say being able to check out books and other media can restore a sense of normalcy during these times when so much has changed. "Offering that access to information and the access to books in a safe way, normalizing that, and reminding people that we're still here," said Erin MacFarlane with the Maricopa County Library District. "MCLD will always be here; our libraries will come back open when it's safe to do so."
Sixteen of Maricopa County’s 18 libraries are participating in the curbside program. You can find more information about the program here.