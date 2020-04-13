MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County jails want to protect inmates and workers by controlling the spread of coronavirus. Medical staff screens inmates the moment they get to facilities, looking for fevers, cough, or respiratory symptoms.

"We're preparing for that peak to come any time within the next week to two weeks, and we're working closely with the state health department and the state operations center to prepare for any healthcare surge," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director of Public Health.

Three Arizona inmates test positive for COVID-19, officials say Three inmates in the Arizona correctional system have tested positive for COVID-19.

No county inmates have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday. Of the 28 tested, the county says 21 tests came back negative, and seven tests are still pending. Those inmates are under medical observation.

"We understand that a complete quarantine is not realistic, and therefore we have implemented several proactive measures," said Dr. Grant Phillips, Medical Director for Correctional Health Services. "These include staff monitoring daily for fever and symptoms and being sent home if needed."

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says inmates are given soap and have access to cleaning supplies. Each day, county jails are seeing about two-thousand fewer inmates than usual for many factors, including MCAO and The Superior Court making changes to reduce numbers.

The Sheriff's Office also says it worked with attorneys to get work release inmates out of jail.