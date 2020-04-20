PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More and more people are becoming homeless, hungry and less fortunate. Now Maricopa County agencies are working with those who are not making ends meet to provide additional help and, most of all, hope.

The 211 bilingual coronavirus hotline has received more than 25,000 calls and assisted more than 6,000 people since it launched last month.

“Individuals can contact the 211 COVID line for any questions or information needed related to the virus,” said Justin Chase, president and CEO of the Crisis Response Network.

So far, callers are most curious how COVID-19 is spread, where they can get tested and what the symptoms are. They are also looking for help mainly because they are unemployed and trying to avoid eviction while keeping food on the table.

“Individuals are looking for resources related to rent payments, homelessness needs, utility assistance and eviction prevention resources,” said Chase.

211 callers are connected with the community resources they need.

“It’s natural for people to feel anxious and unsure during times like this,” said Chase.

And for that reason, the crisis hotline has also seen a spike in calls. Chase says the best advice is to embrace a healthy lifestyle and practice mindfulness. Also, despite social distancing guidelines, find ways to connect.

“Talking with people you know love and trust talking about your concerns and how you are feeling,” said Chase.