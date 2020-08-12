CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Queen Creek Unified School District announced its plans to go back to 100% in-person classes on Aug. 17, Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have both made statements saying all schools should follow the back-to-school benchmarks. Still, the decision of when to reopen is ultimately up to superintendents and school boards.
Cave Creek Unified's Dr. Debbi Burdick is one of many Valley administrators who has been worried about having to decide when to bring kids back.
"We are not medical doctors," she said on Aug. 3. "We are not health professionals. These are very difficult decisions for us to be making for our school boards."
The state released the guidelines last week, and now Maricopa County is helping the administrators wade through all the numbers.
"I think they're very helpful. They give us something tangible," Burdick said of the guidelines.
The state's benchmarks say districts should not reopen schools until they have "minimal community spread." That would be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people, less than a 5% positivity rate, and less than 10% of hospital visits related to COVID-19. Maricopa County Department of Public Health uses the COVID-19 data by zip code and meticulously matches it up with the geographic boundaries of each district. By about the beginning of next week, the County will have a dashboard set up so superintendents can actually know where their district stands.
"It will actually have the metrics in colors so we'll be able to see if the metrics match by if it's red, yellow, or green," Burdick said.
"We are communicating with districts and putting the information together in a format they can easily view to help make informed decisions," county spokesman Ron Coleman said.
During a webinar on Wednesday, the county's Medical Director for Disease Control Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine explained details about the metrics and the dashboard. Now Burdick is happy to have more resources to make the call. Cave Creek Unified is still hoping to return to the classroom on Sept. 8.
"We want to take the time to wait and see because we certainly don't want to jump the gun either way," Burdick said.