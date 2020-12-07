PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As Arizona is expected to get its first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine next week, Maricopa County public health officials met to iron out the massive undertaking of distributing it.

As it stands, they say there will likely not be enough doses to vaccinate health care workers by the end of the year.

This week, the health care system will get its first look into just how much COVID-19 cases accelerated during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Because the vaccine is here, doesn't mean we are out of the woods, doesn't mean the pandemic is over," said Maricopa County's Public Health Director Marcy Flanagan.

Director Flanagan is asking people to continue to remain cautious when it comes to holiday gatherings.

"The vaccine just means that there's that pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel," said Flanagan.

As it stands, small gatherings are likely to cause an additional 600 to 1,200 deaths by Feb. 1 statewide, said Flanagan.

Meanwhile, thousands of vaccine doses will be coming into the county over the next month and ramp up after that. The initial focus will be on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, some 123,000 people.

"There just won't be enough vaccine, so all the vaccine will be direct shipped to one of these five regional sites," said Flanagan.

Health care workers will be required to preregister and get vaccinated at one of five pod sites spread out across the Valley, with the National Guard assisting with logistics.

The county said it will be many months before the general population gets the vaccine, probably sometime beginning in the spring through the summer.

The vaccine will be free of charge and will not be mandatory.