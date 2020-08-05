The Maricopa County Health Department has released new guidelines for when students can go back on campus to learn.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Health Department wants to see three data points before administrators welcome students back onto campus. First, a decrease in cases. Secondly, a decline in the number of tests that are positive and third a specific cutoff or threshold of percent of positive tests. Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for Disease Control at Maricopa County Health Department, said that cutoff will indicate when a teacher can lead in-person classes.

The county health department is releasing guidelines after speaking with educators across the county. 

The county health department doesn't believe the state is ready for in-person testing as the positivity rate is above the 5% they recommend. They want to see the metrics drop in a two-week span.

"Most agree that having a 5% percent positivity rate is a reasonable indicator that there is both enough testing available and that community spread is decreased," said Dr. Sunenshine.

One of their concerns is if COVID-19 cases start to rise during the school year.

"We are looking at doing everything in phases," Maricopa County Health director Marcy Flanagan said. "They'll be completely distanced learning that we will recommend. Then they'll be middle ground, which is maybe a combination of distance learning and in-person learning and then when we believe we are below the threshold on everything, then you can fully engage in-person classes."

The Maricopa County Health Department also announced a new online data dashboard, much like the state's health department. The new site should be released a week after the state releases its metrics, according to the County.

