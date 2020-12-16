PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is in here in Arizona, there’s one question on almost everybody’s mind: How will it be distributed?

The World War II veteran who was the first Arizonan to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday got it through the VA’s federal allotment. That vaccine was not part of the state’s share of doses. Those started being administered Thursday (Dec. 17), when two POD (point of dispensing) sites opened for those getting the vaccine in Phase 1A. This first part of Phase 1 is for health care workers and those in support occupations, as well as emergency medical service providers, and long-term care staff and residents.

Vaccines right now are by appointment only. Maricopa County Public Health started verifying people’s eligibility on Friday. Three more POD sites will open next week, bringing the total to five. Marcy Flanagan, the director of Maricopa County Public Health, said some 123,000 people will be vaccinated as part of Phase 1A and only with the Pfizer vaccine, but not all at once.

FAQ: What you should know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Arizona between Monday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved, should arrive the week of Dec. 21.

Who will get the Moderna vaccine?

Once it gets approved by the Food and Drug Administration and ships out, the Moderna vaccine will be used at long-term care facilities. Flannagan said that makes sense because the storage requirements for the Moderna vaccine are less stringent than those of the Pfizer vaccine. It has a longer shelf life – 30 days -- at regular refrigeration temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at freezing temperatures and must be used within 10 days.

That’s one of the most significant differences between the two vaccines, according to Moderna. The other big difference is that the Moderna vaccine, which should get FDA approval this week, does not need to be diluted before it’s administered.

It’s important to note that the vaccines are not mix-and-match. Whichever version of the vaccine you get for your first shot, your second shot must come from the same manufacturer.

Limited doses of the vaccine available for now

Although the vaccines are giving people all over the country hope, we still have a long, potentially rough road ahead.

“This is the first wave of vaccines,” Flanagan explained. “As we provide vaccines to those who are most at risk and more vaccines become available, we will be able to offer more vaccines to more people in our community.”

Vaccines administered as part of Phase 1 are metered and available only at specific locations. The limited number of doses makes that a necessity.

The next wave of vaccines – Phase 1B – will be for essential workers. The Arizona Department of Health Services says teachers, child care workers, and public safety employees will have priority. Flannagan said there are about 1 million people in the category. The state and all 15 of Arizona’s counties are still hammering out how that will work.

Much will depend on how many doses of the vaccine are sent to Arizona and the timing of their arrival. When we get to Phase 1B, vaccines will be available at PODs and through large employers who support the state’s infrastructure. As more people become eligible for the vaccine and doses are available, Public Health also will start working with pharmacies to distribute the vaccine.

“When groups have been identified that their phase is ready to be vaccinated, you’ll start seeing what that registration process will look like,” Flanagan said, explaining that the state is putting together a screening tool that will be publicly available.

Phase 1C takes distribution even wider, making vaccines available to high-risk populations, including adults with high-risk medical conditions, adults older than 65, and those who live in a congregate care setting.

However, providers of the vaccine will still be relatively limited compared to the annual flu shot or other common vaccines. Widespread availability is still months away.

“Vaccine being readily available at your primary care physician, at an urgent care center – those sorts of things – that’s probably not likely to happen until next spring or maybe even summer,” Flanagan said.

Supply and demand

Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan laid out by the Arizona Department of Health Services will begin when there are enough doses of the vaccine to meet the demand. At this point, ADHS will keep an eye on the number of doses ordered and the number administered to make sure that it's being used, but it does not anticipate limiting availability.

The vaccine will be allocated and distributed directly to "select pharmacy partners" rather than going through the county health departments. Fry's and CVS, for example, have both said that they will have the vaccine. Doctor's offices and clinics also will start to get doses of the vaccine.

Phase 3 is where there will be "open access to vaccination" and the state will shift from a mass vaccination plan to a "routine strategy."

Proof of vaccination

Flanagan said whenever you get a vaccination, it’s entered into the “statewide vaccination system.” The same will be true of the COVID-19 vaccine. “There’s always that proof of receiving a vaccine,” Flanagan explained. You can get that official record any time by talking with your primary care physician or going to myIR.net. (You will need to register for a free account.)

“While this is a point of light at the end of a tunnel, we still have a ways to go until we are out of this,” Flanagan said.

Bottom line

Until the vaccine is widely available, Arizonans must continue to be vigilant in their efforts to slow the spread of the virus. That means we need to keep wearing masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home if we have a fever or are feeling sick. It also includes making “decisions that feel tough but are nothing compared to the challenges of having COVID-19.”

“While we wait for a vaccine to be available for everyone, please continue to do your part to help stop the spread [of the coronavirus],” Flanagan said. “We’re getting closer to the end, but we aren’t there yet.”