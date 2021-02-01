PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are now more spots available for senior citizens in Arizona who need the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration opened up more appointments for people 75 years old and older who need their first dose. The appointments are only for Tuesday at the Chandler and Goodyear points of dispensing. Officials said there will be no walk-ins allowed. Patients can check out the availability on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

The open appointments come as officials said they're dealing with a COVID-19 vaccine shortage at Phoenix Municipal Stadium POD. It's only giving out roughly 500 doses per day, which is only 50 an hour. At full capacity, the POD can vaccinate 12,000 patients per day.

The Chandler and Goodyear PODs have been busy. Thousands who received the first dose at those locations have started getting invites for the second dose.