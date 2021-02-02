PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Maricopa County has thrown out more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 3 On Your Side has learned.

According to information obtained through a public records request, 553 doses of the vaccine were wasted at Maricopa County Department of Public Health's five distribution sites between Dec. 17 and Jan. 20.

Central - 152

Northeast - 106

Northwest - 134

Southeast - 49

Southwest - 112

Fields Moseley, a spokesperson for Maricopa County, says the Department of Public Health works diligently to prevent unnecessary waste of vaccines, but noted some waste is unavoidable. According to the county, some people do not show up for appointments after the doses have already been thawed for the day. Health officials say some vials of the COVID-19 vaccine also have more than five doses in them, but that is not factored into the daily scheduling.

In an effort to reduce waste, the county administers leftover doses to volunteers or other people who are eligible for the vaccine who are on standby at the end of the day, but even then, the county says there may still be waste because of manufacturing issues, like an unreadable label. There may also be equipment malfunctions or draw-up issues, like a bubble spotted in a syringe.

Maricopa County has administered more than 153,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, so the wasted doses represent about 0.3% of all vaccines administered. Dr. Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former state health director, says it's a better track record than the federally funded Vaccines For Children program, which has about a 3% wastage average.

"At first blush, 500 sounds like a lot, but when you look at it in terms of the percentage of vaccines that have been distributed at those county pods, it’s a really impressive number, I think," Humble said. "It’s a testament to both the logistics folks who set those pods up and the supply chain people who keep the vaccine coming out at the right interval so it doesn’t spoil, along with good training."

As 3 On your Side previously reported, Northern Cochise Community Hospital was forced to discard dozens of doses of the vaccine after they were stored improperly, and two other vaccine providers reported a handful of wasted doses to the state.

The CDC requires all providers to report spoiled or wasted vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services has not responded to a 3 On Your Side request for information about how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been discarded at the state-run State Farm Stadium site.

