MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Many families are still unclear on what "back to school" will look like for their kids this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone for a loop, and districts are struggling to come up with plans to keep everyone safe when they do return to class.
Now, Maricopa County Health officials are offering some guidance about wearing masks and social distancing when kids return to school. The County released two new documents outlining best practices for students, teachers and staffers when in-person learning begins.
The guidance on masks can be found HERE. The County suggests schools provide masks, cloth and disposable, to anyone who doesn't have one.
The guidance on social distancing can be found HERE. County officials suggest schools make markings on the ground in classrooms, restrooms and locker rooms to keep kids six feet apart. The website offers actions that are "required," "strongly recommended" and "recommended."
We're still waiting for the governor and state superintendent to release guidelines for schools.