MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County wants to make sure everyone who is eligible for a coronavirus vaccine has the chance to get one. That's why they are going into underserved communities and bringing the vaccine to them.

"We have been expanding our efforts to bring the vaccine to where people are. This will help address barriers such as transportation, internet access and others," said Marcy Flanagan, Executive Director of Maricopa County Department of Public Health. "We are shifting our focus to bring vaccine to those who need it most and may not be able to get vaccine at larger pod site."

On Tuesday, county officials held a vaccine event at the senior housing complex Fillmore Gardens. Dozens of similar events have taken place around the Valley. "We have a lot of these events planned, but right now, as you are hearing around the state, our biggest limited factor is amount of vaccine we are receiving in Arizona. As vaccine increases, you are going to see more and more events," Flanagan said.

Overall public health has delivered more than 40,000 doses to the community through these events. "Who we are prioritizing at these events, at these community sites, are people who are underserved: people of color, people who have trouble with transportation and getting to a general pod," Flanagan said.