PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County is creating a "unified command," made up of different county agencies in order to tackle the coronavirus. One of its main missions: getting enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
"We have been reaching out to vendors to purchase more," said District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman. However, it's not necessarily a matter of money. The issue is figuring out where and how the county can get it.
"We will be able to form a joint logistics operation which we also have working at the unified command, in an effort to streamline that process," said Robert Rowley, Maricopa County Director of Emergency Management.
Currently, Maricopa County has received 75% of its allotment from the National Strategic Stockpile of PPE. County leaders say the majority of that will be going to long-term care facilities.
"We believe that the limited number of masks, gowns, and gloves will have the biggest impacts in the long-term facilities where it will protect the lives of our loved ones who are at the highest risks of severe disease and it will also help keep them out of the hospital and reduce stress on the healthcare system," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for the Disease Control Division of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
But leaders with Maricopa County are hoping that with the creation of this unified command center, they'll be able to better coordinate their search for more PPE and be able to better communicate amid a fast-evolving crisis.
"Trying to find out exactly what the effects are across the county," Rowley said. "You can imagine in a county this size with all the cities and towns and tribal entities that gathering that information from all the disparate sources can be quite a task."
The sheriff's office and members of state government are also involved in the unified command center. Tomorrow, county leaders say they'll be adding the Red Cross and Maricopa County Human Services Department. Departments will be added or taken away from unified command depending on need.