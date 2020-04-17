MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There may not be a fair this year, but the youth livestock auction will go on.
The Maricopa County Fair will be holding the auction online this Saturday so all the kids who spent the year raising animals can have the chance to sell their livestock.
"We had to have a way that families knew they could, at minimum, recoup their costs. It's just a vital part of what we do," said Karen Searle, executive director of the Maricopa County Fair.
Instead of showing the cows, steers, sheep, pigs and goats in person, pictures of the animals will be uploaded to the auction site.
The youth who raise the animals spend hundreds of hours working with them throughout the year, and a significant amount of money. The funds they earn not only go to pay for their expenses but also funnels into college savings or future animal projects.
Still, money isn't the main reason most participate, and missing out on showing the animals at the fair has been a disappointment.
"I was heartbroken," said Caleb Maher, a member of Buckeye FFA who raised a steer named Frankenstein. "You know, senior year, I mean with a lot of other things being taken away, you know these are huge checkpoints in my life and in many others' lives."
The virtual auction will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and should last for about 10 hours. Around 400 animals will be for sale.