PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County received its first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

The county received about 18,000 doses of the vaccine that was approved by the FDA with an emergency use authorization last Friday. The Moderna vaccine will supplement the county's supply of the existing Pfizer vaccine.

Arizona didn't receive expected full shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state expected to order 70,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the week of Dec. 20, but could only order 41,925 doses of the vaccine.

County health officials say they are earmarking the doses of Moderna's vaccine for long-term care facilities specifically for long-term care facilities that are not signed up with the CDC's Pharmacy Partnership program. Any long-term care facilities that are not part of the CDC's program that want to vaccinate their staff and residents can go to Maricopa.gov/COVID19vaccine for details on the county's vaccination program.

The state received about 119,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Pima County will receive 17,000 doses. Arizona's other 13 counties and tribal allocators are expected to receive their expected allocations of the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine can be stored for much longer in a fridge than Pfizer’s can, which needs to be kept in deep freezers. Vaccinations of residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities are expected to begin the week of Dec. 27.