PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid the nursing shortage, Maricopa County is launching a program designed to train nurses and get them into hospitals quicker.
"We want to make sure that the nurses that are graduating are what we call 'practice-ready,' meaning having the most experience in their senior semester of nursing school," said Robin Schaeffer, the project manager.
The county uses federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a nurse readiness pilot program. It aims at giving nursing students hands-on clinical experience in hospitals before they graduate. Schaeffer said training nursing students during the pandemic has not been easy.
"When the student nurse is in their last six weeks of training, they should be teamed up one on one with a nurse preceptor, that is a nurse that is training them," said Schaeffer. "Right now, we don't have enough of them because there is a shortage of nurses. A lot of the programs are old, they need to be updated, and that is what this pilot program and grant will do."
The program is still in its early stages, and it is still unclear what hospitals and schools will be involved. However, once it starts, 50 nursing students will take part.