PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As of Wednesday morning's update, there are 220,399 coronavirus cases with a total of 4,093 deaths in Maricopa County. The county reported 3,288 new cases and 41 new deaths.
Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. To note, Maricopa County numbers are slightly different than what is being reported by Arizona Department of Health Services due to the timing of reporting.
According to AZDHS, a total of 6,281 people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona and there are now 346,421 confirmed cases statewide.
🔗 Continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Arizona
This is the latest breakdown from Maricopa County health officials
- Cases: 220,399
- Female cases: 114,717 (52%)
- Male cases: 105,682 (48%)
Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 32,358 (15%)
- 20-44 years: 106,016 (48%)
- 45-64 years: 58,366 (26%)
- 65+: 23,349 (11%)
- ICU: 1,632
Deaths: 4,093
Detailed numbers have been released regarding the coronavirus in Arizona. You can now look up coronavirus cases based on your zip code. Check your neighborhood here.
Long-term care facilities
Long-term care facilities are taking their own precautions with COVID-19. Maricopa County released a guide to better equip employees, residents, and families you can find here. According to Maricopa County, 30 long-term care facilities have had at least one resident with COVID-19.
On April 14, Governor Ducey signed a new executive order that would speed the process of getting people certified as caregivers in assisted living facilities. You can read the full executive order here.
Some tips to prevent respiratory germs getting into facility:
- Restrict visitation
- Restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel
- Cancel group activities are communal dining
- Implement active screening
Employee-specific guidance:
- Develop a system for monitoring employees experiencing a fever or other symptoms
- Reinforce ill employees stay home
- Employees must wear facemasks
Resident-specific guidance:
- Monitor residents experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms
- Restrict residents who aren't feeling well to their room
- Implement precautions with respiratory infection
- Encourage hand washing, hygiene
But the question is why. Dr. Christ said there is likely a big reason.
If you have questions about the coronavirus contact 211.
This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.