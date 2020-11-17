PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are now 179,970 coronavirus cases with a total of 3,817 deaths in Maricopa County as of Tuesday morning. The county reported 2,900 new cases and 22 new deaths.

Maricopa County, the largest county in the state, continues to have the highest number of cases in Arizona. To note, Maricopa County numbers are slightly different than what is being reported by Arizona Department of Health Services due to the timing of reporting.

According to AZDHS, a total of 6,312 people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona and there are now 279,896 confirmed cases statewide.

This is the latest breakdown from Maricopa County health officials:

Cases: 179,970

179,970 Female cases: 93,584 (52%)

93,584 (52%) Male cases: 86,386 (48%)

Age Group:

0-19 years: 25,401 (14%)

25,401 (14%) 20-44 years: 88,311 (49%)

88,311 (49%) 45-64 years: 47,337 (26%)

47,337 (26%) 65+ years: 18,648 (10%)

ICU: 1,527

Deaths: 3,817

0-19 years: 3

3 20-44 years: 207

207 45-64 years: 821

821 65+ years: 2,783

Detailed numbers have been released regarding the coronavirus in Arizona. You can now look up coronavirus cases based on your zip code. Check your neighborhood here.

Long-term care facilities

Long-term care facilities are taking their own precautions with COVID-19. Maricopa County released a guide to better equip employees, residents, and families you can find here. According to Maricopa County, 30 long-term care facilities have had at least one resident with COVID-19.

On April 14, Governor Ducey signed a new executive order that would speed the process of getting people certified as caregivers in assisted living facilities. You can read the full executive order here.

Some tips to prevent respiratory germs getting into facility:

Restrict visitation

Restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel

Cancel group activities are communal dining

Implement active screening

Employee-specific guidance:

Develop a system for monitoring employees experiencing a fever or other symptoms

Reinforce ill employees stay home

Employees must wear facemasks

Resident-specific guidance:

Monitor residents experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms

Restrict residents who aren't feeling well to their room

Implement precautions with respiratory infection

Encourage hand washing, hygiene

If you have questions about the coronavirus contact 211.