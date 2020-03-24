PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are now 251 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County has the highest amount of cases in Arizona.
Six people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona and there are 326 cases statewide.
This is the latest breakdown from Maricopa County health officials:
- Cases: 251
- Female cases: 113 (45%)
- Male cases: 138 (55%)
Age Group:
- 0-17 years: 2 (1%)
- 18-39 years: 96 (38%)
- 40-59 years: 83 (33%)
- 60+ years: 70 (28%)
- Hospitalized: 35
- ICU: 13
- Deaths: 3
If you have questions about the coronavirus contact 211.
This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.