PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are now 251 coronavirus cases in Maricopa County. As of Wednesday, Maricopa County has the highest amount of cases in Arizona.

Six people have died from the coronavirus in Arizona and there are 326 cases statewide.

[FULL SECTION: Coronavirus in Arizona]

[RELATED: 34 Arizona businesses that are hiring right now]

This is the latest breakdown from Maricopa County health officials:

Cases: 251

251 Female cases: 113 (45%)

113 (45%) Male cases: 138 (55%)

Age Group:

0-17 years: 2 (1%)

2 (1%) 18-39 years: 96 (38%)

96 (38%) 40-59 years: 83 (33%)

83 (33%) 60+ years: 70 (28%)

Hospitalized: 35

35 ICU: 13

13 Deaths: 3

If you have questions about the coronavirus contact 211.