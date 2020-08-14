PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Department of Public Health has confirmed that 25 people have died from the brutal Arizona heat so far this year.

According to Maricopa County, in addition to the 25 deaths, 222 death cases are under investigation as heat-associated deaths since April. The first heat-related death was confirmed on June 8, 2020.

During the same time period in 2019, there were 27 confirmed heat deaths and 122 cases that were under investigation.

Between July 12 to July 18, 2020, there were approximately 80 heat-related deaths or cases under investigation.

The majority of the deaths -- 80% -- have taken place outdoors; 16% happened inside, and the circumstances surrounding the rest are unknown.

Four of the indoor deaths had air conditioning in the home, but it was not in use or non-functioning at the time.

Phoenix has seen several weeks with temperatures over 110 degrees, where Sky Harbor has broken daily records. In fact, July 2020 was the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix!

Maricopa County typically tracks heat-related deaths from May to October each year. Click here for more information about heat-related deaths.