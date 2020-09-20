PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa Board of Supervisors is set to hold an executive session Monday morning regarding the County's mask policy.

A spokesman for the County told Arizona's Family that supervisors will be presented with legal advice regarding the regulation. The spokesman also said the board received both positive and negative feedback regarding the mask policy. "I'm not too sure what's going to be said or what's going to be offered," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo.

Gallardo stands by the policy.

"We need to continue our message, which is continue wear a mask, social distance, continue to protect yourself and your family," said Gallardo. Arizona's Family reached out to former state health director Will Humble and asked him the importance of wearing a mask.

"My main message is, at the beginning, it was unclear if face coverings worked. Now it's very clear it's the No. 1 intervention we have," said Humble.

Right now, there is no vote scheduled on the mask policy but we wanted to know from Humble, hypothetically, the repercussions if Maricopa County got rid of the policy as the City of Sierra Vista did last week.

"It would be an enormous cost. The face-covering mandate and the fact that the mandate is what normalized the behavior," said Humble. "To remove that mandate risks the normalization of that behavior, meaning we will get a lot less compliance and we will see a resurgence in the virus."

The executive session is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.