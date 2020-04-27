PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) released crime data for April, showcasing the county's efforts to reduce the number of cases filed against offenders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Early on in the emerging crisis, County Attorney Allister Adel directed prosecutors to focus on in-custody defendants when filing cases.
“In addition to transitioning nearly 700 employees to a telework force, this office has taken great strides to reduce the number of those who must interact with the criminal justice system during the pandemic,” stated Adel. “However, this community can be sure these efforts were executed with public safety as the office’s top priority, and those who committed crimes during this time will be held accountable when it is safe and prudent to do so.”
Cases submitted by law enforcement agencies across the Valley to MCAO were assessed on a case by case basis. Prosecutors were told to prioritize cases by the nature of the crime, the criminal history of an offender, and, when possible, input from victims. MCAO said attorneys then balanced this with efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The County Attorney's Office worked with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to help reduce the number of inmates housed in county jail facilities. Before COVID-19, the average daily population was approximately 7,500, whereas, on April 24, there were 5,306 inmates, according to County Sheriff Paul Penzone.
From April 6 to April 24, MCAO filed 342 cases against inmates involved in harmful crimes. For a full breakdown of crimes in Arizona, click here.
MCAO worked with the Public Defender's Office to also release low-level offenders held on low bonds. The offenders were not considered to be a risk to the community. In total, 56 low-level offenders were released.