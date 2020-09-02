PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teams from the Maricopa County Department of Health will fan out across more than two dozen neighborhoods next week and test volunteers' blood for coronavirus antibodies.
The goal is to use serology testing to estimate the total number of people in the county who have been infected with the virus.
"The information we get from the serosurvey will give us an idea of how many people at this point in time have antibodies to COVID 19, from being naturally infected and likely immune to getting it again," said Marcy Flanagan, the executive director of the health department.
Flanagan says the county is teaming up with ASU and the Mayo Clinic to collect samples and perform the tests. The teams will fan out across 29 neighborhoods. First, they will post notices on front doors. Then, they will return and ask individuals and entire households to participate.
The teams will carry badges and shirts that identify them as part of the county's health department. They will not enter any homes, and the testing will take place in tents on front yards or in mobile labs.
The testing is voluntary and the information collected will be confidential, according to Flanagan.
The goal is to find out how close the county is to "herd immunity."
"Which is when enough people in our population are immune to a disease that it can’t spread effectively," said Flanagan.
