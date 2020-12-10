MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that an FDA panel has given the green light on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, several industries are getting ready to ship it out. That means there’s going to be a major need for dry ice – something there’s already been a shortage of this year.
“We felt a bit of a pinch, a shortage, in the dry ice industry,” Andres Morales, the Phoenix area manager of Reliant Dry Ice said.
The vaccine has to be kept at almost -100° F, so dry ice will play a big role in keeping the vials cold. Morales says the shortage is unrelated to the pandemic, and it all ties back to ethanol plants. Carbon dioxide is a major byproduct of ethanol production. Companies like Reliant collect the CO2, liquefy it, and freeze it to make dry ice. But earlier this year, ethanol plants, which had been overproducing, started shutting down.
Fortunately, Morales says the company has its own ground source of carbon dioxide to freeze, so they don’t expect a shortage on their end.
“During the winter months, the demand from our regular customers actually takes a dip,” he said. “With the vaccine coming out now, it’s perfect.”
But Reliant does expect the orders to start coming in like crazy as vaccines get shipped around the country.
“We’ve added more machines on certain of our production plants. We’ve gathered more boxes to be able to ship the dry ice out to different parts of the country. So we’ve been preparing,” Morales said.
Meanwhile, there are new ways to keep the dry ice frozen and the vaccines cold while in transit. The Cold Box is a temperature-controlled container that can be plugged in just like a refrigerator at a storage site but can also run on up to 150 hours of battery power on the road.
“It really solves a problem for them in how they’re gonna store and transport vaccine out to outlying areas,” said Cold Box Express CEO Foster McDonald. “The farther you get from a hospital, the more complicated this distribution becomes.”
Reliant is starting new COVID-19 priorities for its shipments. Orders from medical clients will take precedence. Contracted customers are next in line, and new customers might have to wait a little longer to get their gloved hands on the ice-cold commodity.
Morales thinks they’ll actually be able to start producing more dry ice than normal while seasonal demand is still low.