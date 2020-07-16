PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Student-athletes at community colleges in the Valley will have to wait a few more months to play their sports.

The Maricopa County Community College District announced on Thursday it will move all fall sports and competitions to the spring semester in 2021. It's following the guidelines from the National Junior College Athletic Association, which delayed all fall sports as well.

So volleyball and basketball practices will start on Jan. 11. Soccer practices can start on March 15. For cross country, athletic directors and coaches are still working on a plan for a season in 2021. No organized, in-person athletic activity can take place before Jan. 1. The plan will be reassessed on Oct. 1 and officials said student-athletes will know no later than Nov. 25 if the plan has changed.

Late last month, the presidents of the Maricopa County community colleges recommended that athletic programs be suspended. Thousands signed a petition to stop the cancellation of the sports. The Maricopa County Community College District has 10 community colleges that serve more than 200,000 students.