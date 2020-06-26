PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sports may not be in the cards for community colleges in the Valley for the upcoming season.
The Maricopa County Community College District said its presidents are recommending that the athletic programs be suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The interim chancellor of the district, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, said there will be public forums so community members can voice their opinion about the recommendation. The forums have yet to be scheduled.
In response, thousands have already signed a petition calling on officials to stop the cancellation of the sports yet.
The Maricopa County Community College District has 10 community college that serve more than 200,00 students.