PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have already received their stimulus checks in their bank accounts, but many others are still waiting and have grown frustrated with problems on the IRS website.
The Internal Revenue Service launched a new feature on their website called, "Get My Payment," where you can check on the status of your stimulus deposit. However many received errors when trying to access their information.
"There's (sic) probably millions of people trying to access it at the exact same time, so the expectation would be to give a day or two and let things settle down and let them get their system in place because they were rushing to get this done. There's going to be hiccups in getting this processed," said Seth Fink, a certified public accountant.
Some people claim their money went into the wrong account.
"The IRS is going to go based on the information they have. What we're told is, if your account is no longer valid, for example, it will bounce the direct deposit back to them and it will be then processed as a paper check but that will take some time to actually get," Fink explained.
Fink suggests going to the IRS website and making sure your account information and address are up to date. Since the website is seeing an unprecedented amount of traffic, you may have trouble getting on right away.
If your money goes to someone else's account, contact your bank.
If the account on file is no longer active, the check will be bounced and the IRS will then mail it to the address you have on file.
"Absolutely, it will get mailed but they're rumored to take as long as 20 weeks. So starting now that could take you to September-October to actually get your checks and that's going to be way too late for most taxpayers who truly need the money," Fink said.
One woman in Sun City West said her husband died two months ago, but she still received money meant for him.
"I hoped that his Social Security number having been canceled out would eliminate the money coming to me for him, but it didn't. It arrived yesterday. So I got $2,400 instead of $1,200," said Saundra Jones. "I know that by using the automatic deposit picking either 2018 or 19. He was alive during those dates, so maybe that's what triggered my getting the extra payment."
Fink said he hasn't heard of this issue yet but suggests she holds onto the money.
"They're going based on either 2018, 2019 tax filings but you would think that the IRS would know that based on the recording with the Social Security Administration because Social Security knows when someone has passed away," Fink said. "I would tell people in that situation not to spend it, to hang onto it, that could be one of those situations where folks have to repay it because it wasn't due to them."
Arizona's Family was not able to get a hold of an IRS spokesperson.
Fink said the IRS will try to use the latest tax information you have on file. However, it's not clear when the cut-off date was to use the 2019 filing information.
"That's certainly the intention but what we don't know is at what date did they cut off utilizing current 2019 tax filing data versus 2018," Fink said.
It is not uncommon for people in your family to get checks at different times.
"Be patient. Just because your neighbor or friend or your kid, your dog, got stimulus payment already, doesn't mean you should have gotten yours as well at that point. It will take time for them to get it to everybody who is eligible for it," Fink said.
Once you get your stimulus money, make note of how much it is worth.
"A stimulus payment is actually an advance on a 2020 tax credit. When you prepare your 2020 return, you will calculate the amount of the stimulus tax credit. Then you have to put in how much you actually receive," Fink said. "If you receive less than the calculated credit, the IRS will refund the difference to you as part of your 2020 tax refund. If they actually give you more than you would've gotten based on your 2020 return, then that difference is forgiven, but you will have to have that information on hand if you receive a stimulus payment."