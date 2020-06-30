PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A lot of Arizona parents are feeling a bit uneasy about sending their kids back to school next month, with the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state. As a result, more students may opt to learn online, instead of going on campus.
Veronica Sanchez is director of communications with the Cartwright School District in Phoenix. She said they anticipated potential problems from the pandemic and have made their remote learning program a priority."I think we are in a great position," said Sanchez. "We are very confident that distance learning plans that we brought forth, we're going to give our children the best possible education because of all the planning we have done through these months."
On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey pushed back the start of the school year to August 17 for in-person learning, but he left open the option for schools to start online classes much sooner.
And that's what Cartwright schools are doing. They'll start August 3, with everyone taking part in distance learning. Then, on August 17, parents will have the choice to continue on-line learning for their kids, or bring students on campus for in-person education.
Other school districts are expected to do something similar. Ann-Marie Yules has a student in the Kyrene School District. She understands pushing back the start of school and the option of on-line learning, but said she's ready for her kid to be in the classroom.
"Online learning is fine," said Yules. "I don't know how effective it is for a kindergartner, so I think the best results from learning to read, math and subtraction, I think, that's better developed in a classroom environment."