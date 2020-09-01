PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's September 1, and that means rent is due. But many tenants in Arizona are finding themselves unable to pay rent, or get the renter's assistance they need.

Tania Craft has always found a way to pay her bills and pay the rent. But this month, the single mom, who has some underlying health issues, is facing a serious financial crisis. "If I do end up on the street, where am I going to go?" asked Craft. "If I am put in homeless population, I'm terrified that I'll get very ill. It's very scary."

Back in March, the Avondale woman applied for rental assistance with the state's housing office.She was under the impression that because she was out of work due to COVID-19 that she'd get some help with the rent. But Craft hasn't received anything, and has been told her case was still under review. "You watch the news and see the Governor come out and say there's more money available for rental assistance, saying we're going to protect the most vulnerable among us," said Craft. "I feel there's no protection for me. I feel like I'm just floundering here. I'm not a mooch, but I'd like to stay alive."

Craft reached out to Arizona's Family to get some answers. It turns out, the Avondale mom's original application was incomplete, and she didn't know it until submitting additional info July 16.

Bruce Liggett is Human Services Director for Maricopa County, which now oversees Arizona's Rental Assistance Program. He said that incomplete applications are a big problem because they can't distribute any money until all the requirements are met. "We're able to do retroactive payments, so if they are telling that to their landlord - letting them know they've completed their application, I don't see a reason in terms of non-payment they should be evicted," he said.

Shortly after we reached out to County officials, Craft was contacted and told that her case is moving forward and she should have an answer next week. "It would be a huge blessing in my life to get rental assistance; would take so much pressure off," said Craft.

You can find more information on how to apply for rental assistance online.